Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSHA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $20.55 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.53.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

