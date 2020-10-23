Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of THC stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Truist boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

