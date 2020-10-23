Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Cascend Securities from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.6% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

