Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.40 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.40 EPS.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

