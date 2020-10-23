The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Boston Beer updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.00-15.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $14.00-$15.00 EPS.

Shares of SAM traded up $134.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,052.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,459. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $986.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $883.09 and its 200 day moving average is $670.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.00.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total transaction of $557,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,554 shares of company stock worth $66,976,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

