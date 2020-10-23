The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. BofA Securities downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.42.

CAKE stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

