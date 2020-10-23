Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.2% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,638.96. 19,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,171. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,450.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,098.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

