Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 946 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 294,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

