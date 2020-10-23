Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

