Truist Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Hold

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.26.

NYSE:OXY opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

