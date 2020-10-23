UBS Group Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €106.92 ($125.79).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €114.50 ($134.71) on Monday. Symrise AG has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €117.31 and a 200-day moving average of €105.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.