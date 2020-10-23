Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 122.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 1,529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520,247 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. 422,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

VOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

