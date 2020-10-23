W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

NYSE WRB opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.