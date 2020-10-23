Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 687.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,535,663. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.