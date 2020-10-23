Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $83.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities raised their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $89.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of Dunkin' Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 50,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

