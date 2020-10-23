Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given “Hold” Rating at Union Gaming Research

Union Gaming Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.13.

WYNN stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $64,368,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $36,539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 529.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 317,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after purchasing an additional 237,074 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,255,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

