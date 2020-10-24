$0.62 EPS Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Kraft Heinz posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.37. 4,140,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,440,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

