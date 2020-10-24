$122.01 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $122.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.50 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $135.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $498.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.42 million to $507.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $532.27 million, with estimates ranging from $515.28 million to $543.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. 138,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 55.2% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 272,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,101,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 70,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

