$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $13.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.30 billion and the highest is $13.31 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $50.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.58 billion to $51.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $54.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.79 billion to $55.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 897,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

