1,582 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. 4,278,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

