$23.74 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce $23.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.03 million. Conifer reported sales of $23.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $94.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.52 million to $95.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.24 million, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $103.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 million.

CNFR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conifer in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 1,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

