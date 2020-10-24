$29.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $29.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.11 billion and the highest is $31.01 billion. Anthem reported sales of $26.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $118.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.96 billion to $121.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.44 billion to $134.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Anthem by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after acquiring an additional 120,567 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $311.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

