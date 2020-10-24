$29.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $29.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.11 billion and the highest is $31.01 billion. Anthem reported sales of $26.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $118.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.96 billion to $121.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.44 billion to $134.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.79.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Anthem by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,409,000 after acquiring an additional 120,567 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $311.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anthem (ANTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit