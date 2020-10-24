$373.24 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report $373.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.25 million. Farfetch reported sales of $255.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $364.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.06 million.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 64.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 870,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 751,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,163. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

