$41.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to post $41.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.10 million and the highest is $41.44 million. Ooma reported sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $163.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $164.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $176.29 million, with estimates ranging from $175.02 million to $178.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 133,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 48.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 117.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

