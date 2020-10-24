$410.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $410.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.40 million. Hilltop reported sales of $410.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 721.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 10.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 712,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,981. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

