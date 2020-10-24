$493.85 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to report $493.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $509.70 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $506.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. BofA Securities raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.64. 353,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,405. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

