$54.19 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post sales of $54.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Glaukos posted sales of $58.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $208.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.50 million to $211.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $291.85 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $307.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

GKOS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 541,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.69. Glaukos has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $70.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Glaukos by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.