$55.35 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will report $55.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $44.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $173.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $177.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.81 million, with estimates ranging from $229.61 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of KRNT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 161,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,356. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -336.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 268,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after buying an additional 1,116,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,022,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.