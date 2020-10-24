Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 892,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 865,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 246,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.