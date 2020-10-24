Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 892,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 865,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 746,310 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,747,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 246,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 445,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.
