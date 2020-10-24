Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,473. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,040. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

