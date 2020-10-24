Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $81.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,100. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

