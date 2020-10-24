Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. 5,864,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,579. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

