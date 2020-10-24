Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. 5,864,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

