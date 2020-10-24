Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 216.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,309. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.