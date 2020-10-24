Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Buys 60 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McDonald's accounts for about 1.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price objective on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. 2,278,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.39. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.