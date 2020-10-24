Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Diageo by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 434,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.48. 234,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,451. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.94. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

