Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.5% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Accenture by 307.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,037,000 after buying an additional 565,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. 140166 raised their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $229.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,928. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

