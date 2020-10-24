Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 42,630,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

