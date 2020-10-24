Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $204,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. 42,630,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,971,128. The stock has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.