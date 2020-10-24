Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

