Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 522,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,738,000 after purchasing an additional 257,927 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,699. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

