Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $821,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.12.

AEP traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $91.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,868. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

