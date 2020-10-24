Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Facebook stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,535,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,394,773. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

