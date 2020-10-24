Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,160 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,131,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after purchasing an additional 569,891 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.96. 3,509,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

