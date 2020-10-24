Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 148,187 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $5,765,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,822,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 83,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.26. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

