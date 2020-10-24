Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMP. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. 83,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

