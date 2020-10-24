Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 618 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 501.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 77,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 64,665 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 335,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.