Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 893,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 480,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 417,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $10,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.42. The company had a trading volume of 721,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,139. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

