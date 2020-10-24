Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,992,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,809,482. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.