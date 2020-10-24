Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.71.

ES stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.97. 1,217,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

